The biggest challenge for the Barrow County School System may be finding enough bus drivers, superintendent Chris McMichael said Oct. 1 during his “state of education” talk to the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
McMichael said the state provides $1.1 million for transportation and the county spends about $8 million on the service. He said the state funding for transportation has not increased since the 1980s.
He said Barrow County needs 13 bus drivers as he was speaking.
At the same time, McMichael said the district’s “biggest challenge” is local funding. Barrow County has had the same millage rate, 18.5 mills, since 2006, but the amount of local property taxes has increased. The local property taxes for the fiscal year 2020 is about $37 million.
Despite the increases, McMichael said the board of education is “running a large school system on a small school system budget." The school district’s per pupil spending is 156th in the state, he said. It is below the state average, which is below the national average. The school system’s revenue ranks 141st in the state, he said.
McMichael also said the county will open its third high school in August 2020 and will “kind of shake up the way we’re doing education.”
The school, the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy, will be a “choice” for students “with an eye and focus on whatever the child in interested in,” McMichael said.
The school will have four “academies,” visual arts, performing arts, life and health and STEM, he said. All will focus lessons on those areas, covering the academic core subjects. The school district will provide transportation for students.
About 430 applications for the school have been received and the formal application period starts in mid-October. If a large number of applications were received, the school district would hold a lottery for spots.
The school is expected to open with about 600 students.
McMichael said the state’s focus on standardized testing may change in a couple of years and continued his disdain for the Milestones tests, which are given each April.
He said the district is using MAP testing, which is given three times per year and provides more immediate results for teachers about each student.
McMichael said his goal is to replace the Milestones test with MAP. The earliest that could occur is probably the spring of 2022, he said.
The MAP testing provides a “prescription and diagnostic (evaluation),” he said while “Milestones gives us an autopsy report.”
The school district will start a program this month that teaches students to stand up to bullying. He said the program seeks to harness “the power of the bystander.” He said research shows that 90 percent of students do not like bullying, but only 20 percent intervene when they see it.
He said the program will teach students how to stop bullying.
In other subjects, McMichael said:
•a wing at the Center for Innovative Teaching, the former Russell Middle School, would “come down” in the next couple of weeks.
•students at CFIT are doing dances and plays that portray historical characters the students have researched.
•the district has six classes that are housed at CFIT. Each year, the school district adds two classes. At the beginning of the 2020-21 year, CFIT will have sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade classes.
•the school district will show off its new website in December.
•about 86 percent of the district’s money goes to salary and benefits for employees.
•the school system pays about $1.6 million a year for technology, but of that amount, $769,000 is from the state.
•retirement for school employees’ costs about $11.2 million. The state pays about $8.4 million.
