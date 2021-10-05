A “challenge” on the social media platform TikTok that awards students points for vandalism and other bad behavior is behind a recent string of incidents that resulted in property damage at several Barrow County schools, superintendent Chris McMichael told the board of education last week.
School districts in the area and around the state and country have reported incidents connected with the online challenges where students are credited with “devious licks” for their acts. During the school board’s Sept. 28 meeting, McMichael said there had been 31 incidents in September as of Sept. 22 that were confirmed to be part of or were believed to be connected to the challenge. Most of the incidents, he said, involved damage done in restrooms, including graffiti tags, soap dispensers being stolen or taken off walls, and toilets being damaged. Most of the incidents have occurred at the district’s high schools, though two middle schools have also been impacted, McMichael said.
The total cost of the damage through Sept. 22 was estimated to be a little over $13,000, said Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations.
McMichael said a handful of students — seven or eight — have been identified as responsible for a significant portion of the incidents, and disciplinary consequences have ranged from legal actions to alternative schooling and a plan for the responsible parties or their parents to pay back the money for the damage. He said no expulsions had been handed down as of last week.
“They’re destroying school property, and that’s totally unacceptable,” board member Lynn Stevens said. “We need to send a message that we’re not going to tolerate this.”
McMichael told the board that TikTok has monthly “challenges,” including a recent one, which is to “smack” a teacher or staff member. He said there had been no known incidents of that as of last week, but that such an incident would automatically result in expulsion and likely stiffer legal consequences.
“Let that be a warning to anyone thinking of attempting that,” McMichael said.
