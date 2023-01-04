GA Supreme Court-graphic

The Georgia Supreme Court granted the City of Winder's discretionary appeal, challenging the constitutionality of the state's annexation arbitration law.

Out of Georgia's nine Supreme Court Justices, all but two concurred with the decision to hear the case, with Justices Ellington and Pinson dissenting.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.