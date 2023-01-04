The Georgia Supreme Court granted the City of Winder's discretionary appeal, challenging the constitutionality of the state's annexation arbitration law.
Out of Georgia's nine Supreme Court Justices, all but two concurred with the decision to hear the case, with Justices Ellington and Pinson dissenting.
"The Supreme Court of Georgia appears to grant only those applications of the greatest importance, as they only granted five other applications for discretionary appeal during the entire 2022 calendar year," said Winder Mayor David Maynard.
"We believe the Supreme Court of Georgia likewise views these issues as great concern , gravity and importance to the public," Maynard wrote in a letter responding to the Department of Community Affairs (DCA), who wrote a letter to the city and Barrow County last month, admonishing Winder city leaders following its actions in an annexation dispute with the county over a mixed-use development proposed by Meritage Homes on Pearl Pentecost and the West Winder Bypass.
DCA's letter served as its first official response to Winder's Sept. 6 adoption of an ordinance to formally annex a property according to the developer's proposal, thereby completely disregarding the decision made by an annexation arbitration panel just a few days prior regarding the same property.
DCA advised that should the city take actions as it did in the Meritage annexation case in the future, the city could lose its Qualified Local Government status as a consequence.
"The linchpin of the annexation arbitration law is the General Assembly's delegation of zoning authority to an unelected panel of persons from outside the local jurisdiction," said Maynard.
"Winder believes such a delegation is unconstitutional."
"Winder presented all of its concerns to the arbitration panel and still fully participated in the entire arbitration process, including an appeal to the Superior Court of Barrow County," he continued.
"The city council's decision to annex the property on Sept. 6 was consistent with our belief that the process is unconstitutional and contrary to the express constitutional power of municipalities to decide local planning and zoning matters."
A final decision from the Georgia Supreme Court is expected sometime this spring.
