The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Kevin Harrison of Barrow County in connection with the 2016 shooting death of his wife, Heather Harrison, during a domestic dispute at their home in Bethlehem.
In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Shawn Ellen LaGrua and released Monday, March 1, the court ruled that the Barrow County Superior Court did not err in the admission of evidence at trial that Harrison contended should have been inadmissible and that prosecutors had cleared the burden of proof that the shooting was not accidental, as Harrison had claimed.
Harrison was convicted by a jury in October 2017 on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession a firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He filed for a new trial in November of that year and was denied one in June 2019. He appealed to the Supreme Court and the case was docketed to the court’s Augusts 2020 term.
At 12:08 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2016, Harrison called 911 and said his wife had been accidentally shot. Barrow County deputies arrived at the home and found Heather Harrison with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Investigators who interviewed Kevin Harrison described him as “nonchalant” and determined the shooting was not accidental after he gave differing accounts of how the gun went off and was not able to replicate the action of how the gun had supposedly accidentally discharged.
Prosecutors presented evidence at trial of long-running domestic abuse by Kevin toward Heather and that she had planned to leave the house and file for divorce, which prompted the argument between the two that led to the shooting. According to the evidence presented, Heather had confided in friends and family members in the months leading up to her death that she was unhappy in the marriage and wanted a divorce, and Kevin also contacted many of the same people multiple times a day for advice and was described as panicked.
Kevin claimed to be angry and thought that his wife was being unfaithful to him, which he said led to the argument. He eventually told investigators he had pointed his gun at her to scare her and that he did not believe it was loaded.
But a former co-worker of Kevin’s testified that Kevin had called him after 11:45 p.m. Feb. 27, minutes before the shooting, and inquired about traveling to Mexico. And Heather had texted friends during the dispute and told them Kevin had shoved her into a dresser, injuring her back. At 12:02 a.m. Feb. 28, she called one of the friends to tell her that Kevin was not going to allow her to leave and asked for her to come pick her up. When the friend arrived 20 minutes later, the house had been cordoned off with police tape.
HARRISON’S CONTENTIONS REJECTED
The Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors had presented a clear motive for Harrison in the killing — that he had been jealous and upset at the prospect of his wife leaving him — and that his shifting accounts of the incident and inability to replicate the events that led to what he said was the accidental discharge of the gun, along with the testimony of firearms and medical examiners, showed that the state had not failed in disproving his accident defense and that, therefore, the Superior Court had not erred in granting him a new trial.
In addition to witnesses testifying about Kevin’s behavior toward Heather, his ex-wife also testified at trial about a similar pattern of abuse she had endured during their marriage a decade earlier. Harrison contended that the trial court should not have allowed that evidence to be presented to the jury, but the Supreme Court affirmed it was legitimate for establishing his intent and motive for the shooting, especially since had pled not guilty.
“Moreover, because Harrison claimed the shooting was accidental, his intent was
particularly salient in the case,” LaGrua wrote. “Here, (Harrison’s ex-wife) testified about acts constituting assault and battery. Because Harrison was charged with, among other things, aggravated assault and battery, the evidence of Harrison’s previous acts of assault and battery was relevant to his intent to commit those crimes. And Harrison’s commission of prior acts of intentional violence or threats thereof was relevant in showing that the shooting of Heather was done intentionally rather than by accident.
“…While it is true that there was also forensic evidence undercutting Harrison’s claim that the shooting was accidental and evidence that Harrison was upset at, and had made threats because of, Heather’s intent to end their relationship, this evidence did not render the other-acts testimony unnecessary to the (s)tate in shouldering the burden to prove Harrison’s intent and disprove his accident defense.”
Harrison also contended that the trial court erred in not giving his requested jury instruction that “felony murder” is not a lesser-included offense of “malice murder.” But the Supreme Court rejected that position as well.
“While it may be legally accurate to state that felony murder is not a lesser-included offense of malice murder, the court’s instructions here did not in any way indicate otherwise,” LaGrua wrote. “In any event, even to the extent the jury may have believed that felony murder was a lesser crime with a lesser punishment, the court clearly — and properly — instructed the jury that punishment was not to be considered in its deliberations. Finally, given that the jury found Harrison guilty of both offenses and thus clearly did not render a compromise verdict, any possible error in failing to give the requested instruction was harmless.”
