First Christian Church, 275 North 5th Ave., Winder, will host an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21.
Survivors Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather around the world at events in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope, according to a news release.
Masks and social-distancing will be required at the event.
Register by going to afsp.org/survivorday or by contacting the church office at 770-867-9056 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by email at fccwinder@gmail.com.
“We look forward to spending the time with you,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.