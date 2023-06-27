Several pounds of methamphetamine are off the streets after the Barrow County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 989 Kilcrease Road in Auburn on Tuesday.
Joseph William Vanderford, 52, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking methamphetamine and sale of methamphetamine. More charges are forthcoming, according to a press release from BCSO.
The search warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in and around Barrow County. In addition to the discovery of approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine, deputies also seized several Ecstasy pills and two firearms.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-307-3080 ext. 3083.
