More than 900 properties in Barrow County have a combined total of $1.3 million in taxes that are owed on them but can no longer legally be collected on due to the expiration of a seven-year state statute of limitations, according to tax commissioner Jessica Garrett.
Garrett told the county board of commissioners last week during its monthly work session that, to prevent the issue from becoming worse over time, the tax commissioner’s office is moving toward a plan to take some delinquent properties to surplus sales in order to rid the county of the burden of parcels that don’t sell at auctions and “clean up” its digest.
The county currently has around 2,800 parcels with taxes owed between years 2013-2020 that it can still collect on, a “small portion” of which, Garrett said, “just aren’t worth it.” She said about 60 parcels currently have been taken to tax sales three or four times and not sold, typically because prospective buyers would be paying more than what the parcels are worth.
“Mainly our problem right now is we’ve basically been kicking the can down the road,” Garrett said. “We continue to take the properties to tax sale and they don’t sell. So at some point, the value of the property becomes less than the taxes owed. We can still collect our fees for taking them to tax sale, but if we don’t surplus-sell them we’re just going to continue to have money on our digest that we’re not going to collect.”
During her presentation to the BOC, Garrett presented commissioners three potential options her office could pursue with delinquent properties that aren’t able to be sold at a regular tax sale — including bidding them into the county for a year before surplus-selling them, putting them through a land bank sale or taking less for the properties than the tax amount owed. She said she would prefer the bidding-in and surplus-sale path because it gives the county the cleanest path to getting the delinquent taxes off the books and helping get properties back to where the county can collect taxes on them. County officials said the surplus sales could also be an effective strategy of mitigating blighted areas in the county.
Under the process proposed, the county would take possession of the title of the properties for a required period of one year to allow for owners to redeem the properties by paying what is owed, plus up to 20-percent interest to allow the county to recoup money. After that year is up, the county would surplus-sell the properties, and the buyer would receive a quit claim deed from the county and could then start the foreclosure process to take ownership.
The county wouldn’t be “in the land-sale business,” officials said, but would instead likely tap an auction company to prepare the sale according to the county’s discretion.
“It is our goal to keep collections current and have very few parcels go to surplus sales,” Garrett said.
No BOC action is needed for the tax commissioner’s office to move forward with the process, Garrett said. She said she would be periodically presenting lists of “insolvent” delinquent properties that can no longer be collected on, which the BOC would need to approve, and added that she could provide the board with reports on delinquent properties that can still be collected on.
OTHER ITEMS
Also at its Feb. 23 work session, the BOC discussed several items that will be on their Tuesday, March 9 voting session agenda. Those included:
•a recommendation to issue a request for qualifications (RFQ) for on-demand professional planning services. An outside firm would assist the county’s planning department with handling requests with proposed “developments of significant impacts.” Those would include residential developments or subdivisions with at least proposed lots/homes, commercial or industrial projects with at least 50,000 square feet of space and all proposed master-planned mixed-use developments. BOC chairman Pat Graham said the county attorney’s office had advised the board the process would help relieve some of the strain on the county’s planning and community development department at a time of high growth and development interest in the county and help ensure fairness to all applicants requesting rezonings, conditional-use allowances, changes to the future land-use map, etc. The company doing the independent review would present its findings to the county planning staff, and the staff would still make presentations and recommendations to the county planning commission and BOC. The external review would not lengthen the current process that applicants go through, Graham said. County officials are also recommending that the board approve an RFQ for professional services to help prepare zoning regulations for the county’s Light Industrial District (M-1).
•a recommendation to approve a low quote from Souder’s Asphalt in the amount of $50,791 to pave two new roads at Victor Lord Park off Firetower Road. Commissioners directed the public works department to also prepare for eventual change orders that allow the same company to complete paving at other areas of the park expansion.
•a recommendation to approve the purchase of cardiac monitors Stryker Medical in the amount of $225,300. The monitors will replace ones the county previously approved the purchase of from another company in December that turned out to be defective. Stryker Medical was the next lowest responsive bidder. Deputy Chief Heath Williams of Barrow County Emergency Services told commissioners that the defective equipment had been returned and the purchase order canceled.
•a recommendation to upgrade the county’s self-contained breathing apparatus units to bring them up to the latest standards. Williams said the purchase price of the new equipment would be $20,350, which would come from the emergency services department’s capital improvement project funds.
•a recommendation to refinance a little less than $10.2 million in outstanding debt on Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority bonds that were originally issued to acquire the Park 53 land totaling 275.62 acres at highways 53 and 316.
•a recommendation to accept the donation of 2.57 acres of land from Harrison Poultry for the rebuild and relocation of the county’s Fire Station No. 3 in Bethlehem.
