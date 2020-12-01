Barrow County’s population has increased by more than 15,000 people over the last decade, and more people are expected to move to the county in the coming years, as the sprawl from Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta continues and more than 2,400 planned dwellings are currently either under construction, going through the permitting and review process or planned as the result of property re-zonings.
That means even more people will be using the county tax commissioner’s office for services. But during that same 10-year time span, the office has remained at eight full-time employees since shrinking from 11 following the Great Recession and now has less office space to work with. And the steady increase in population, along with a prospective upcoming larger load of responsibilities, has left the staff swamped and many customers unsatisfied with service wait times, according to county officials.
But the office stands to get at least some relief soon. The board of commissioners is expected to approve next week the addition of two full-time employees and another part-time employee to the office. The additional hires will mean a Fiscal Year 2021 budget adjustment of more than $122,000 in salaries and benefits, and the county plans to utilize excess local-option sales tax revenues it has collected to cover the costs.
Tax commissioner Jessica Garrett, who took over the office last summer following the retirement of Melinda Williams and was officially elected to the position unopposed in November, said that while the office still may need even more employees, the new hires should at least put a dent in the heavy workloads among staffers.
The additions mean the office would have three employees working the phone lines and processing mail web renewals during business hours instead of one, which would reduce customer wait times, Garrett said.
In a presentation to the BOC during its Nov. 24 work session, Garrett said current wait times average 7-9 minutes in the mornings and 10-12 minutes in the afternoons. And with COVID-19 precautions in place, customers have to wait longer outside in the elements with winter on the way, she said.
Garrett said her office has the least amount of employees compared to those in counties of similar size around the state and showed commissioners statistics that the county would need to hire five more full-time employees in order to have a closer citizen-to-employee ratio to neighboring Hall County.
On top of the volume of customers seeking services, the low staffing levels have made adequate separation of duties within the office difficult to accomplish, Garrett said, and that has been a regular finding in recent years’ audits of the county’s finances. More separation of duties will ensure more accountability and can serve as a buffer against any potential criminal activity, Garrett said.
“I think we can make a huge impact with what I’m requesting,” she said, adding that she has been working on plans aimed at improving the efficiency of the current staff on hand.
County manager Mike Renshaw recommended the request for additional employees be placed on the board’s consent agenda for its Tuesday, Dec. 8 voting session.
“There are complaints and the community’s not happy. I think this is the best option,” Renshaw said. “We’ve never gotten back those initial reductions (in staffing). It’s unacceptable that people’s phone calls don’t get answered or returned.”
Two commissioners — chairman Pat Graham and commissioner Isaiah Berry — were not present at the Nov. 24 work session, but Garrett’s request earned the endorsement of the rest of the commission, meaning it will likely be approved.
“She’s been in this job a short time, but I’m very impressed with the things she’s trying to do,” commissioner Ben Hendrix said. “They’ve been doing more with less over there. She’s put together a plan, and I’m totally behind giving her what she’s asking for.”
“You can’t run any organization, increase your customer base, reduce your staff at the same time and deliver the same quality of service,” commissioner Rolando Alvarez added, noting that a tax commissioner’s office is where most county residents have their most common face-to-face interactions with local government. “We need our citizens to feel like and understand that the county is here to help them. This is one of the best ways we can do it.”
