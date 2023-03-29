The Great Fort Yargo Easter Egg Hunt is Sunday, April 9 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the fort.
After the egg hunt, field day games and other Easter activities will be held at the Fishing Lane Picnic Area. Come in your Easter best. Entry is $5 per person and a $5 parking pass is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.