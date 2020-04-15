Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, along with the four-hospital Northeast Georgia Health System in general, is managing its capacity “well” currently amid the coronavirus pandemic, hospital officials said this week. But they cautioned that could change “very quickly” as hospitals around Georgia prepare for a surge of patients with the virus projected to peak in the state over the next month.
“The big concern we all have is the uncertainty of what’s to come in the weeks ahead,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of NGMC’s Infection Prevention and Control Committee.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, there were 14,578 confirmed cases in the state and 524 deaths had been reported from COVID-19, the disease the novel coronavirus causes. In Barrow County, 65 cases had been confirmed and three deaths had been reported as of the latest update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
During a press conference Monday, April 13, Gov. Brian Kemp said the latest projected peak dates for cases, demand on hospital resources and daily deaths statewide, according to the models most often cited by state officials, range between April 26 and May 3. But as different parts of the country hit their peaks at different times, it’s also likely different parts of Georgia will as well. NGMC officials are not expecting the virus to reach its peak in the northeast Georgia region until mid-May.
“That means the worst of this pandemic is still to come in our communities,” Mannepalli said, “and it reinforces why it’s so important for people to continue to stay home as much as possible and wear masks while they’re out in public. That’s the only way to try to reduce the threat.”
Sunita Singh, public relations manager for NGMC Barrow, said the Northeast Georgia Health System’s projection model takes into account “the specific demographics and current case trends” of the system’s 5,000-square-mile service area in determining when the virus may peak in the region.
“We have a team that consistently revisits our projections to help us adjust resources and staffing to meet the need,” Singh said.
IMPACT ON THE SYSTEM
Several NGMC officials responded Monday to written questions from The Barrow News-Journal about the impact of the virus on the hospital system.
While he didn’t specify total numbers at each hospital and cautioned that “the numbers change hour-to-hour,” NGMC Barrow president Chad Hatfield said that over the last two weeks the Barrow, Braselton, Gainesville and Dahlonega branches have seen and been treating in the range of 140-160 patients who have either been confirmed to have or were suspected of having COVID-19.
Last month, the health system opened mobile units in Gainesville and Braselton to prepare for a surge in patients. And the hospitals have delayed elective procedures and urged the public to take advantage of remote video doctors’ visits and appointments in non-emergency situations.
Hatfield said NGMC Barrow has seen its volume of patients in the emergency department and hospital beds cut roughly in half since those measures were implemented and the other hospitals in the system are seeing a similar dip.
“We believe that is a good sign that many people are taking the expert clinical advice seriously, and they’re only coming to the hospital if they truly need that level of care,” Hatfield said. “We also want to stress to people that it’s still important that you come to the hospital when you’re having true, life-threatening emergencies like chest pain, stroke, fractures and more.
“Always call 911 and follow the directions of first-responders.”
SOME STAFFERS HAVE BECOME SICK
Like most hospitals around the state and country, the Northeast Georgia Health System has had any employees test positive for COVID-19, said Sandy Bozarth, NGMC’s infection prevention and control manager.
Bozwarth didn’t specify how many employees from hospital to hospital had contracted the coronavirus or identify any major issues, but she said all employees are advised to practice “meticulous hand hygiene and cough etiquette” and the system is continuing to follow CDC guidelines in an effort to protect its staff, patients and the community as much as possible.
Any employee who exhibits any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is required to be evaluated by the system’s employee health team and may be allowed to return to work, asked to monitor their symptoms from home or tested for the virus, Bozarth said. Employees who test positive or are awaiting results are not allowed to return to work until at least seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms, and they must be fever-free without the use of medication for at least 72 hours and have improved respiratory symptoms, she said.
“After those employees return to work, they must wear a mask until symptoms disappear or until 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms – whichever is longer,” Bozarth said. “They are also restricted from contact with patients with severely compromised immune systems for at least 14 days.”
‘TREMENDOUS’ OUTPOUR OF SUPPORT
Hospitals around the country have been heavily-strained by — and more employee sicknesses have been reported as a result of — shortages of protective equipment and other materials.
Hatfield said the NGHS is managing its personal protective equipment (PPE) supply by “getting creative.”
“We’re working with new suppliers than we have in the past, the state is assisting us with shipments, volunteers are sewing masks and gowns, and several community organizations are helping us explore things like 3D printing masks and face shields,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield said some employees have flexed outside of their normal jobs to help with sewing, and many community volunteers have helped with sewing.
Donations to the system’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and community mask drive have also been a boost, he said, adding that the system has received more than 6,000 cloth covers for N95 respirator masks and more than 1,000 4-ply surgical masks.
“The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” he said.
Hatfield said more help is needed from the community in sewing isolation gowns and 4-ply surgical masks. People can find instructions by going to nghs.com/COVID-19 and clicking, “How You Can Help.”
"I wish I had words to express the gratitude and appreciation for all the community support,” Hatfield said in a message to the community. “Thank you for your monetary donations to the NGHS COVID-19 Relief Fund, sponsored lunches for our staff and donation of necessary supplies. Your support helps us continue to source scarce supplies like masks, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and isolation gowns to protect our healthcare workers – and makes them feel valued and appreciated.
“With our collective voice, NGMC Barrow thanks you for your support. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, and stay safe!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.