COVID-19 infection levels in Barrow County have continued a dreadful spike in the last week with 71 new cases confirmed in the county Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health and a rolling seven-day average of 62.7 new daily cases.
Another three COVID-19-related deaths among county residents were also confirmed in the last week, bringing the total of confirmed deaths to 146 in addition to another five “probable” deaths listed.
Area hospitalization numbers have also been steadily increasing with Northeast Georgia Health System reporting Tuesday morning that it was up to 248 patients confirmed to have COVID across its facilities and another 36 awaiting test results.
There were 11 COVID-positive patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 76 at NGMC Braselton. The Winder hospital reported having three beds available as of Tuesday morning.
The rate of county residents considered fully vaccinated was at 34% as of Tuesday morning, according to DPH data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.