Voters in the Town of Bethlehem this fall will choose between three candidates for the town council seat that was vacated earlier this year by Tommy Parten.
Parten’s daughter, Tambi “Tam” Parten Mull was one of three candidates to qualify for the seat last week during the weeklong qualifying period. Bryan W. Bell and Randall Dan Wages were the other two qualifiers.
The special election will be held Nov. 3 in conjunction with the general election, and the winner will have to run for re-election to a full term in November 2021.
Tommy Parten, who was in his seventh year on the council resigned from the seat because he moved out of the town limits to Winder.
The council will be the only locally-contested race on ballots this fall. Aside from the federal and other offices, all voters in the county will decide between Republican incumbent state Sen. Frank Ginn and Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson in the District 47 race, while some voters in eastern Barrow will decide between Republican incumbent Rep. Houston Gaines and Democratic challenger Mokah Jasmine Johnson in the House District 117 race.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5, and you can check your registration status and/or register with a valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued ID at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
The period for absentee voting by mail will be Sept. 15 through Oct. 30. Absentee ballot applications may be submitted in person or by mail to the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 233 East Broad St., Winder, Ga. 30680, by fax to 770-307-1054, or by emailing evote@barrowga.org.
In-person advance voting will run from Oct. 12-30, during business hours Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110.
