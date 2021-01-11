Michael Timmel, MD, has opened a new family medicine office — Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine — on the second floor of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder.
“We are honored to have a physician of Dr. Timmel’s expertise practicing inside our hospital,” said Chad Hatfield, president of NGMC Barrow, in a news release. “He and his office staff are helping improve access to high-quality primary care, close to home, for people in Barrow County.”
Dr. Timmel graduated from the University of Florida College of Medicine and completed his Family Medicine residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. He has been practicing since 1989 and looks forward to caring for patients 16 and older. Dr Timmel was recently awarded the Orlando Health Exemplary Physician Colleague Award in 2018.
“I enjoy all aspects of medicine, especially making personal connections with my patients, and I look forward to coming to work every day,” Timmel said. “I love the challenge of solving medical problems, and greatest reward is seeing people live healthier lives.”
Outside of work, you may find Dr. Timmel hanging out and spending time with his wife and 4 grown children.
NGPG Family Medicine in Winder provides patients 16 years and older comprehensive primary care including routine and preventive health evaluations, sick visits, immunizations, minor procedures and more. Located on the second floor of NGMC Barrow at 316 North Broad St., Winder, in Suite 250, the practice is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can schedule an appointment online at ngpg.org/timmel or call 770-867-4146.
