An Atlanta-area developer has scrapped the townhome component while adding about 60 single-family homes to a proposed large subdivision of over 500 homes on the western edge of Barrow County. But it will be at least several more weeks before a final decision is made on whether the project can move forward.
For a second-straight meeting Thursday, May 20, the county planning commission voted to table a request by Ashton Atlanta Residential of Alpharetta and property owner Greg Low to rezone 328 acres of a large swath of open land at 979 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem, so that county planning staff can have more time to review and comment on a revised site plan that was submitted a few days prior to last week’s meeting. The county will also advertise for a second public hearing on the request, which will be held during the planning commission’s next meeting June 17. The panel’s recommendation will then go before the county board of commissioners July 13 for a scheduled final vote.
Under the revised proposal, the developer seeks to rezone the land in order to build 565 single-family detached homes — a change from the previous plan of 506 single-family detached homes and 123 townhomes.
The bulk of the subdivision would run along the western side of Tom Miller Road, with some homes slated to be built along the eastern side.
County planning staff had recommended approval of the request with several attached conditions — including that single-family detached homes be a minimum of 2,000 square feet with no vinyl siding, that the developers avoid a monotonous appearance of homes and that there be minimal disruption to existing water bodies and streams on the property.
The request drew opposition from several neighboring residents at an April 15 public hearing due to concerns over traffic and the potential impact on capacity at nearby schools (Yargo Elementary, Haymon-Morris Middle and Apalachee High). Homeowners from the neighboring Kensington subdivision said they would prefer to see the subdivision built without townhomes and proposed that Tom Miller Road be re-widened and that a traffic signal be placed at Ben Johnson Road. A representative for the developer said they were willing to sit down with residents to attempt to work through their concerns, which prompted the planning commission to table the request for the first time last month.
Interim county planning director Rebecca Whiddon said the elimination of the townhomes appears to be the primary major change to the proposal.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Thursday, the planning commission:
•recommended approval of a request to rezone 24.3 acres at 161 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder, in order for a 23-lot single-family subdivision to be built. The recommendation comes with the conditions that homes be a minimum of 2,000 square feet with no vinyl siding and that all plats and deeds transferring ownership disclose that the property is in close proximity to the Barrow County Airport and that residents may be subject to loud noises from airport operations. The panel’s recommendation now heads to the board of commissioners for a final vote at its June 8 meeting.
