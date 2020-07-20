The Barrow County School System announced Monday that traditional graduation ceremonies that were tentatively scheduled for next week at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools won’t be held.
The decision comes amid a recent surge in coronavirus infections in the county and throughout out Georgia. The pandemic had already caused the postponement of the ceremonies in May, and virtual ceremonies were held in their place on the same days, where pre-recorded speeches were broadcast online and teachers delivered diplomas to students at their residences.
Still, the district had hoped to hold traditional ceremonies July 29 and 30. But along, with the recent spike in cases, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order continuing the prohibition on large public gatherings without guaranteed social distancing measures in place led district officials to their decision.
“During the course of this pandemic, our schools and district have faced many impossible situations that require difficult decisions to be made, and we are still facing many more,” officials said in a statement. “We are thankful that we were able to recognize our graduates in May with our virtual graduation celebrations that included student speeches and the personal delivery of diplomas to each graduate. We also appreciate the efforts of our teachers and staff to make that experience as unique and memorable as possible.
“We will never forget the Class of 2020.”
