The Barrow County Historical Society and Barrow County Museum will host a Train Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Gainesville-Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum downtown.
Participants are encouraged to follow recommended safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are encouraged along with physical distancing, and the engineer’s cab of the steam engine will not be accessible.
Railroad memorabilia will be displayed and retired conductor Jim Baughman will be on hand to share railroad memories.
Activities will be offered for children. Bottled water and railroad-themed tattoos will be available, and novelties, including train whistles and conductor caps, will be offered for sale.
City of Winder economic development director Maddison Dean will be on hand with hand sanitizer while available.
Visitors will also be encouraged to visit the Barrow County Farmers Market in the parking lot of the historic courthouse.
