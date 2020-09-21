The Barrow County Museum and Barrow County Historical Society will host a Train Day event Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gainesville Midland No. 208 steam engine in Winder.
Tour the caboose museum, and see some of historical society trustee Jim Baughman's collection of railroad memorabilia. He retired from CSX and enjoys sharing information about trains.
Activities will include sidewalk chalk art and searches for hidden rocks painted by trustee Saralyn Pope. Train-related items including whistles and conductor caps will be on sale.
“Please practice physical distancing and wear masks as appropriate,” event organizers said.
