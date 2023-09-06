Train Day in Winder

Train Day at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in Winder is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Whoo-whoo; chugga-chugga. Get ready for Train Day at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in Winder set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Train enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy seeing the railroad memorabilia collection of Jim Baughman, trustee with the Barrow County Historical Society and a retired CSX rail man with a career of memories of working on the railroad.

