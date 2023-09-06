Whoo-whoo; chugga-chugga. Get ready for Train Day at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in Winder set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Train enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy seeing the railroad memorabilia collection of Jim Baughman, trustee with the Barrow County Historical Society and a retired CSX rail man with a career of memories of working on the railroad.
The caboose museum was made possible decades ago through community support.
Youngsters can enjoy games and activities, including searching for train-themed painted rocks crafted by Trustee Saralyn Pope. Prizes go the winners.
Train Day is generally hosted by the Barrow County Historical Society three times a year, in April, June and September. Train-related items will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge but donations are welcome.
The Barrow County Museum, located behind the Barrow County Historic Courthouse, is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers operate the museum. The phone number is 770-307-1183.
Reserve the following dates: Oct. 12 is the Fall Membership Dinner Meeting; and Nov. 5 will be a special event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Barrow County Museum and unveiling of the latest additions to the Walkway of Honor which was also originally unveiled in November of 1993. Funds from the sale of engraved honorary and memorial bricks helped make the museum’s creation inside the original Barrow County Jail.
(0) comments
