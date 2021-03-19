Winder-based nonprofit The Tree Hose, Inc. will host its 23rd annual “A Night of Hope for Children” live and silent auction and dinner event 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at The Venue at Friendship Springs, 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch.
Event organizers said they are planning an in-person event after having to break from tradition and conduct it virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event will be presented by Akins Ford, and funds raised will go toward the nonprofit’s efforts to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties.
“Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children,” organizers said.
Sponsorships, dinner tickets and raffle tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org or at The Tree House until May 6. Those who purchase raffle tickets will have a chance to win $1,000, a PlayStation 5 Console donated by Jackson EMC, or a Yeti BackFlip cooler donated by Akins.
For more information, go to www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact executive director Ginette Williams at ginette@thetreehouseinc.org. or call 770-868-1900.
