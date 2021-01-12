The four public hearings that had been scheduled to be held during the Barrow County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, have been postponed until the board’s next regularly-scheduled voting session on Feb. 9.
The board is meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom instead of in its chambers in the historic Barrow County Courthouse in downtown Winder due to a weeklong public closure of county facilities amid sharp increases in coronavirus infections locally.
The meeting can be viewed online at www.barrowga.org.
The Feb. 9 meeting is scheduled to held in person at the courthouse, 30 North Broad St., Winder, and will start at 6 p.m.
