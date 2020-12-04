Two people have died and a third person is in critical condition following a structure fire on Wages Road in Auburn on Friday morning, Dec. 4.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, initial responding crews were notified of trapped victims and immediately went into rescue mode. Two fatalities were confirmed and a third victim was transported to a local hospital.
No other details were immediately available late Friday morning.
Check back for updates.
