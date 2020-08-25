Two more coronavirus-related deaths among Barrow County residents were confirmed over the last week by the Georgia Department of Public Health — bringing the total to 36 as the officially-recorded statewide death toll passed 5,000 last weekend.
The DPH reported another 33 cases of COVID-19 in Barrow County on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,629. There have been 163 cases reported since Aug. 18 and 355 in the past two weeks, as of the department’s 3 p.m. Tuesday update.
Meanwhile Northeast Georgia Health System reported some improvements in its numbers system-wide on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 120 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 across the system — including four being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder — while 62 more were awaiting their test results. The system reported 13 deaths in the past week, bringing the total at its facilities to 241, but that was down from 27 deaths between Aug. 11-18.
The system continued to stay within its capacity Tuesday, as NGMC Barrow had six available beds. The more serious COVID-19 patients the hospital sees are usually sent to the NGMC Braselton or NGMC Gainesville campuses, where they receive more critical care. NGMC Braselton was treating 24 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Tuesday and had two ICU beds available, while Gainesville was treating 82 confirmed coronavirus patients and had 24 ICU beds available.
The most encouraging metric over the past week was that the hospital system saw a steady decline in the positivity rate of tests it has administered. As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was 14.25 percent on a rolling average, down from 18.8 percent a week ago and down more than half from a peak of 28.62 percent on July 16.
The 14.25-percent rate was higher than the state rolling average of 9.8 percent as of Tuesday, though the state average had also dropped down from 11.8 percent since Aug. 18. But it is still nearly three times higher than the 5-percent mark the World Health Organization advises that a community should be at or under before a full-scale reopening.
Overall, the DPH reported 2,236 more coronavirus cases across the state Tuesday — bringing the cumulative total to 258,354 — while 107 more deaths were reported as the death toll increased to 5,262.
Gov. Brian Kemp and state officials have continued to tout recent drops in new case rates, hospitalizations and positivity rates in tests since a mid-July peak. But the White House coronavirus task force has said Georgia continues to rank at or near the top in new coronavirus infections and has warned that improvements could be jeopardized if the state doesn’t take more stringent mitigation measures, including a statewide mask-wearing mandate for people who go out in public.
