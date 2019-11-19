Two Winder-Barrow High School students were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 19, for possession of a firearm on school property.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release, the BCSO’s school resource officer at the school received a tip around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a student had a gun on campus. The officer made contact with the student and ultimately secured the firearm without incident.
An investigation led to another student who had brought the firearm to school initially, according to the release.
Both students, whose names weren’t released because they are juveniles, were arrested and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
“There is no evidence of any intent by either of the juveniles to use the gun on campus,” Maj. Ryan Sears with the sheriff’s office said.
