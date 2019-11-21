Barrow County is expected to pay about $2.6 million toward the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority's 2020 budget.
Barrow County uses the second-largest amount of the UOBWA water supply and pays nearly 31 percent of the operating budget. The county pays almost 38 percent of the agency’s debt service, which will be $1.324 million for the fiscal year 2020.
The proposed UOBWA budget for 2020 will increase about 5 percent over the amended 2019 budget.
The UOBWA board is expected to approve the 2020 budget at its November meeting. The board heard a presentation about the budget at its September meeting.
Counties that are included in UOBWA are Barrow, Jackson, Oconee and Clarke counties. Clarke County receives only raw water from the agency when it needs it. The other three counties get finished water for customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.