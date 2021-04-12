The following orientations for high school equivalency classes through Lanier Technical College have been scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
•6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
•6 p.m. Monday, May 10.
•6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
All classes are free. To sign up for orientation or any other offerings — including citizenship and English as a Second Language classes — call 770-531-3361.
All orientation sessions are held at the Wimberly Center, but the high school equivalency classes are held at both the Wimberly Center and the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
