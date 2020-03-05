Qualifying for the May 19 primary election wrapped up Friday, March 6, in Barrow County, and there will be no locally-contested races in the county in May or in November.
Republican incumbent coroner David Crosby and Republican Kenneth Cooper had both qualified for the seat, but Crosby withdrew his name Friday.
No Democrats qualified for local races as the county party held its final day of qualifying Thursday, March 5. No independents qualified this week, either.
Republican incumbent county commissioners Pat Graham (chairman), Joe Goodman (District 1) and Bill Brown (District 2) all qualified for re-election, while incumbent Rolando Alvarez (District 3) qualified as a Republican. Alvarez, who was formerly a Republican school board member, won the nonpartisan special election last year to replace the late commissioner Roger Wehunt, who had resigned in October 2018 due to health reasons. None of the four commissioners will have primary or general election opposition.
Republican incumbent board of education members Lynn Stevens (District 5) and Rickey Bailey (District 6) qualified, while incumbent Jordan Raper (District 8 at-large) has also qualified as a Republican. Raper was appointed to the board in 2018 to replace Alvarez when he resigned to run for the BOC. Vince Caine, a member of the Barrow County Planning Commission, qualified as a Republican for the District 2 seat currently held by Garey Huff. Huff chose not to seek re-election.
Also locally, Republican incumbents Jud Smith (sheriff), Tammy Brown (Probate Court judge) and Caroline Power Evans (chief magistrate) qualified without any opposition. Jessica Garrett qualified as a Republican to replace outgoing tax commissioner Melinda Williams, while Janie Jones qualified as a Republican to replace outgoing clerk of Superior Court Regina McIntyre.
Piedmont Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff and District Attorney Brad Smith, both Republicans, qualified for re-election without opposition.
At the state level, Democrat Dawn Johnson of Winder qualified to challenge Republican incumbent state Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville in District 47, which covers all of Barrow County. Johnson ran unsuccessfully against Ginn in 2018. Ginn qualified for re-election earlier this week.
In state House District 117, which covers a portion of eastern Barrow County (including most of Statham), Democrat Mokah Johnson of Athens qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Houston Gaines of Athens. District 116 incumbent Terry England (R-Auburn), who represents most of Barrow County, and District 114 incumbent Tom Kirby (R-Loganville), who represents a small portion of western Barrow, also qualified for re-election without opposition.
At the federal level, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jody Hice has qualified for re-election 10th Congressional District seat, which covers all of Barrow. Tabitha Johnson Green, the 2018 Democratic nominee against Hice, and Andrew Ferguson qualified for the May Democratic primary. Clyde Elrod of Braselton and Alvin Spitzner had also announced their intentions to run for the seat as Democrats but said this week they were not able to raise enough money to get their name on the ballot.
Check back online for updates and see the March 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal for complete qualifying coverage.
