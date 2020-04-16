The Barrow County Courthouse on Barrow Park Drive in Winder is closed to the public until Monday after a sheriff's deputy assigned there recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The courthouse, which has been closed since Wednesday through an order by Chief Superior Court Judge Joseph Booth, is being cleaned by a professional vendor out of an "abundance of caution," county manager Mike Renshaw said Thursday morning.
Sheriff Jud Smith said Thursday afternoon the female deputy had not been at the courthouse for 12 days prior to testing positive and has not been back to work since. But after he was advised of her diagnosis, Smith recommended to Booth and Renshaw that the courthouse be closed for cleaning and Booth issued the order Tuesday.
"They are sanitizing the building as we speak," Smith said Thursday afternoon. "We hope no else that was working at the courthouse tests positive, and so far no one else has reported any symptoms to us."
The deputy is the second employee of the sheriff's office to test positive for the novel coronavirus. A corrections officer at the county detention center disclosed her COVID-19 diagnosis to The Barrow News-Journal earlier this month. She tested positive March 29 and spent three days in an Athens hospital but has been recovering at her Barrow County home since March 31.
Smith said 10 employees of the sheriff's office had been tested as of Thursday, and eight tested negative.
Additional screening measures have been put in place at the detention center. Smith said inmates are regularly screened for symptoms by temperature check, and extra monitoring is in place for inmates who are elderly or have unrelated medical conditions that could be exacerbated by COVID-19. Smith said inmates are not tested unless they show symptoms and that, to his knowledge, none had shown any symptoms or been tested as of Thursday afternoon.
"We've been extremely blessed to this point to not have any inmates sick, but we are planning and preparing for a worst-case scenario," Smith said. "I feel like we owe that to not only the inmates and the staff, but the general public."
On April 3, deputies arrested a Winder man suspected of having COVID-19 on a charge of disorderly conduct at Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder after he was reported to be shouting at employees and patrons when he was confronted about his chronic coughing. The man told deputies he was awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test. He was released on an own-recognizance bond after being processed at the jail. Smith said the sheriff's office was not aware of those test results as of Thursday.
