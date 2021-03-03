Two suspects were killed and two suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery in a Winder subdivision early Tuesday morning, March 2, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jud Smith has said the killing of two suspects appears to have been an act of self-defense.
Julio Rivera, 20, and Alphonzo Gonzalez, 19, both of Athens, have been charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault with the intent to rob following the incident in Beech Creek Estates off Highway 82 and are in custody at the Barrow County Detention Center. The two other suspects, Jose Barrera, 19, and Erika Contreras, 19, also of Athens, were killed in the confrontation with the person the suspects tried to rob, who was in a car and also armed, according to a BCSO news release.
Deputies were called to the scene on Beech Creek Circle just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday following a report of suspicious people wearing masks and standing around a residence.
After deputies responded to the location, they found Contreras dead from a gunshot wound in a car about 100 yards away. Winder police alerted deputies that Barrera was found dead further up the road, and it was determined that Contreras and Barrera were both connected to the incident.
The sheriff’s office declined to release further information Friday, March 5, as the investigation remained ongoing and other charges were possible, according to the release.
