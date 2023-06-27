WPD reports overnight vandalism

Winder PD search for those involved in overnight vandalism on multiple public properties around the city, including the train depot (pictured).

 Credit: WPD

UPDATE

 Three individuals believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism that occurred in and around downtown Winder earlier this week were arrested by Winder Police on Thursday.

Locations

