UPDATE
Three individuals believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism that occurred in and around downtown Winder earlier this week were arrested by Winder Police on Thursday.
Lee Mason, 21, of Winder, Destineigh Vanwinkle, 17, of Winder, and a 16-year-old male were each charged with nine counts of interference with government property, six counts of criminal trespass and one count of second-degree criminal damage to property. Drug possession and theft charges are pending as a result of items located during the investigation.
These arrests quickly followed a $2,000 reward advertised by the city in a news release Wednesday.
Early Monday, June 26, officers observed numerous locations throughout the downtown area that had been vandalized with graffiti. With help from the community, WPD identified more than a dozen locations that had been spray painted with commercial-grade marking paint. These locations included the brand-new bridge on the Wilkins Greenway walking trail, the Barrow County Historic Courthouse, the historic Gainesville Midland Train Depot, the Winder Masonic Lodge, a church, numerous downtown businesses and other properties.
“Our officers were able to make three arrests following a culmination of work by one our detectives, our crime analyst, our patrol officers and even our Chief of Police who worked on this case," said CID Captain Chris Cooper.
The WPD also recognized citizens who came forward to assist with the investigation by either providing information or reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.
Previous update
The Winder Police Department (WPD) is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing public and private properties that took place overnight Sunday, June 25.
All information should be provided to the WPD by calling Detective James Schlitz at 770-867-2156 or emailing police.tips@cityofwinder.com
Original article
The City of Winder's public works and public safety departments are continuing their response this afternoon, focusing on cleanup and investigative efforts across various parts of the city that experienced overnight graffiti vandalism.
Public properties, including the train depot, various concrete structures along the Wilkins Greenway and street signs were targeted.
Public works crews began working Tuesday morning and will continue removing the spray paint by pressure washing the vandalized concrete areas. Teams will also be replacing any street signs that cannot be cleaned to ensure they remain clear and legible for motorists.
Winder Police are actively seeking any information that may lead to the identification of those responsible.
The Winder Police Department urges anyone with any information regarding this vandalism to reach out via email at Police.tips@cityofwinder.com or by phone at 770-867-2156.
