Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Krause's replacement will be chosen via board appointment. There will be no special election.
Barrow County Board of Education member and vice chair Debi Krause is resigning from her seat next month and plans to run this November for a seat on the Statham City Council.
Krause, who is serving her second term on the board after winning re-election in 2018, represents District 1, which includes Statham. She said at the end of the board’s Tuesday, May 4 meeting that running for city council was “something I feel like I need to do.”
“It has been my privilege to have served the past seven years (on the board),” Krause wrote in a letter to the school board read by chairman Bill Ritter Tuesday. “I’m humbled and honored to have represented District 1 and thank the citizens for the faith they have instilled in me. …I’m very grateful to have been a part of this fabulous organization.”
Krause's replacement will be chosen through a school board appointment process. The board is now accepting letters of application from District 1 residents. The board last went through the appointment process when it picked Jordan Raper in 2019 to replace former board member Rolando Alvarez, who had resigned to run for a seat on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. Raper was elected to a full term on the school board last November.
The candidate chosen to fill the District 1 seat would have to run for election in 2022.
Krause will be jumping into a Statham election where three council seats are up for grabs this year and the top three vote-getters will be awarded the seats. Incumbents Betty Lyle and Dwight McCormic are scheduled to be on the ballot, and councilwoman Tammy Crawley, who won a special election in 2019 to fill out the remainder of former councilman Eddie Jackson’s term, is also up for a full four-year term.
Krause’s husband, Rudy, ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Statham in 2019, finishing third behind current mayor Joe Piper and Jackson.
