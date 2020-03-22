There were 620 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia with 25 virus-related deaths, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department is now updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily — noon and 7 p.m.
There was still only one reported Barrow County case, and that person had been living out of the county, Barrow County officials said last week. Cases have now been confirmed in 62 of the state's 159 counties with Fulton surpassing 100 cases with 111. Next are Cobb (67), Bartow (56), DeKalb 53 and Dougherty (52).
In counties around Barrow, Gwinnett has 27 confirmed cases, Clarke has 10, Hall have nine each and Oconee has two.
There have been 4,020 tests administered as of 7 p.m. Sunday with a little more than 15 percent coming back positive.
Out of the cases, 60 percent are in people ages 18-59; 36 percent are in people 60 years and older, 1 percent are ages 0-17 and rest are unknown.
There were roughly 33,000 confirmed cases nationally and more than 331,000 worldwide as of 7 p.m. Sunday with more than 400 deaths in the U.S. and over 14,400 deaths globally.
Federal officials are continuing to urge people to wash their hands, practice social distancing and stay home when possible.
You can find more coronavirus-related resources at cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
