The Barrow County Board of Education voted Wednesday, June 23, to appoint Kenny Lumpkin to fill the vacant District 1 seat, which will make him the third Black member to serve on the board in the last half-century.
Lumpkin was selected over six other candidates for the post following individual candidate interviews before the board Wednesday night at the school district’s central office. He will take over for former District 1 board member Debi Krause, who resigned earlier this month because she plans to run for a seat on the Statham City Council.
Lumpkin, of Statham, is a lifelong Barrow Countian who has over 30 years of banking experience and has served on and been appointed to numerous community volunteer boards and agencies. He currently serves on the Barrow County Board of Tax Assessors and was previously board chairman for the Barrow Community Hospital. He is a founding member of the Brad Akins YMCA and the Barrow Glenwood Community and Historic Education Foundation. He is also a past winner of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and Community Service awards and has been involved in leadership roles with his church, White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church in Winder.
Lumpkin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of West Georgia and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland. He has been married to his wife, Carol, for 31 years, and the couple have two daughters — one who graduated from Apalachee High School in 2010 and another who is a rising junior at the school.
Lumpkin received a majority of board member votes in the first tally (by private paper ballot) — six out of eight — while Lori Sands and Tremica Carter received one vote each. Edwina Brewer, Kirsten Bradford, Jessica Jackson and Barnard Sims also were interviewed after the seven candidates submitted letters of interest to the board.
“We had some excellent candidates,” District 5 board member Lynn Stevens said in a short discussion prior to the vote, with several other members echoing her thoughts on the field.
But it was Lumpkin — who has previously served on school system committees, including the governance board for Sims Academy — that seemed to command the room the most throughout his 15-minute interview.
“My life can be summed up as a life of service,” Lumpkin told board members. “I’ve always served as long as I can remember, so (the board seat) seems like a natural fit on the service end. I’ve been a banker so I’ve done a little bit of everything from business development and banking loans to community development.
“I understand the implications of taxes and how they impact our school systems and students. I understand the connection between taxes and the burden they can play on the citizens, and I understand the necessity of taxes as they relate to providing a sufficient and well-round education for students.”
The board interviewed a significant cross-section of candidates that included business owners, Barrow County natives, parents of current and former Barrow County School System students and a local government employee (Jackson, who is employed by Barrow County in the transportation and engineering department). A common theme among the candidates when asked why they chose to seek the seat was their desire to serve and provide a different perspective on the board.
That was also the case for Lumpkin.
“I think it’s important that, as a board, we stay connected and we understand the students and the positions that they’re in,” he said. “And, even in some cases, the cultural challenges that they face.”
And on a night where diversity was one of the main topics of discussion between the board members themselves and in their interactions with the candidates — three of the seven candidates who interviewed are Black (Lumpkin, Carter and Sims) — Lumpkin’s appointment was significant.
He will be the third Black board member since BCSS formed in 1971, as a consolidation of Barrow County Schools and Winder Schools, and the first since Robert Wimberly (2001-2004). Charles Colbert (1989-2002) was the first Black BCSS school board member.
At one point in his interview, Lumpkin was asked by Stevens about racial division in the country and how he would approach the subject of “critical race theory,” an academic concept that stresses the existence of systemic racism in America’s legal systems and many of its public policies since the country’s founding.
While the “CRT” movement has been around several decades, it has become a political lightning rod recently — including in Georgia, where the state Board of Education passed a resolution earlier this month in opposition to CRT at the urging of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. In its resolution, the board declared that the U.S. “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state” and opposed use of public education resources to “indoctrinate” students. The board also vowed not to accept any public or private funding that would “require” teaching anyone that they are inherently racist or a victim of racism.
Critics of the resolution have said the state is attempting to stifle discussions about the history of race in America.
Lumpkin was the only candidate to face that question, though Sands alluded to CRT when she told the board that, in some cases, district parents don’t believe their concerns are always being heard by the board.
When asked, Lumpkin said he wasn’t sure whether historical aspects of “what we all know is a part of our history” should be taught in classrooms.
“I firmly believe that we live in a country that aspires to treat everyone equally. I believe diversity and inclusion are very important,” Lumpkin said, adding that he believes politics in America have become too divisive, to the point where they are hampering needed progress in certain areas.
“What we find today is decisions are divided strictly along party lines,” he said. “I believe you can take people in a room that have different opinions, and you can put them together and come up with something that’s greater than the individual parts. And we’re not seeing that today.
“What we’re seeing is people are digging their heels in and sticking to their mantra… And they’re refusing to work across the lines to do something that’s for the greater good of the country and in some cases for the students. My intention would be to always work across the lines.”
To that end, Lumpkin, who has been appointed to fill the remaining 18 months of Krause’s second term, was noncommittal when asked by the board if he would run for election a full four-year term next year. He would first need to run in either the Republican or Democratic primary for the seat, and he indicated a general opposition to school board seats being tied to political parties.
“Educating our students and providing them a quality education should be politics-free,” Lumpkin said. “We have to go by the rules that have been established. We can’t change the rules in the middle of the game. But at this point, I would say my intention would be to run, but I’ve got to think through all those dynamics. I’m new at this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.