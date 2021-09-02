The Winder City Council has appointed Shannon Hammond to fill the vacant at-large council seat, choosing her over nine other candidates during a called meeting Thursday, Sept. 2.
The vote in favor of councilman Chris Akins’ motion to appoint Hammond was 4-1 with councilman Sonny Morris opposed, and it came after Morris’ motion to appoint Bobby Yarbrough to the seat failed for lack of a second. Hammond is set to be sworn in prior to the council’s monthly voting session Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Hammond is a former long-time employee of the Barrow County School System, having worked with the district as a middle school teacher, elementary school counselor, assistant principal and eventually as director of federal programs. She was later hired as federal programs director for the Oconee County School District in 2012 and is now in her fifth year in the role for the Walton County School District.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Hammond said of her appointment. “It’s a bit of a surprise, I guess, just because there was 10 for them to choose from. But I feel like this is the right move for me, and I’m looking forward to serving.”
Hammond will become the fourth woman to serve on the city council and will replace former councilwoman Holly Sheats, who resigned in late July a little more than halfway through her first term over her objections to the city’s process in approving the fiscal year 2022 budget and a resulting millage-rate increase as well as differences with top city officials. Hammond is set to complete the remainder of Sheats’ term and would be up for election to the at-large seat in 2023.
Along with Hammond and Yarbrough, eight other candidates applied for the vacant seat — former councilman Al Brown, Robert Lanham, Power Evans, Pam Powell, David Brock, Holt Persinger, Scott Britt and Jerry Martin. Martin was also one of three candidates who qualified to challenge the incumbent Akins for the other at-large council seat this fall in the municipal elections. Incumbent councilmen Morris (Ward 1) and Jimmy Terrell (Ward 3) are also facing challengers in the Nov. 2 election.
Hammond was a late entry to the field, saying she decided to run the night before the special qualifying period ended in mid-August.
“I’m not a politician, but I do keep up with the local news and had been reading the recent stories (about the budget disputes and controversy surrounding the millage rate increase),” Hammond said. “I was discouraged by (Sheats’ resignation). But I thought I could (serve on the council) and help my community through situation because there’s a bit of turmoil right now.
“…I don’t have any particular agenda, but one of the things I’m most interested in maintaining is the professionalism and civility among the council. You can agree to disagree on issues and move on. I just want to bring some stability and help bring things back to the way a council is supposed to function.”
Mayor David Maynard, who called the group of candidates “strong,” interviewed all 10 with Morris, who serves as mayor pro tem, sitting in on most of the interviews and the rest of the council members either sitting in or having separate individual conversations with each of the candidates.
Hammond said she believed her more than a decade of experience with applying for federal grant funding and understanding how the process works may have been a strong selling point for the council.
“We were very blessed to have such a large number of people put in for this,” Akins said. “Everybody interviewed well, and it was a really hard choice. The thing that stood about (Hammond) to me is I felt in my heart that she would be the one to help us to continue to take the good things we’re doing as a city and move those forward. In her professional career and life, she’s just been a star and good at everything she’s done."
Morris said he supported Yarbrough, a top-ranking official at the Johns Manville plant in Winder, because of his business and management background.
“All the candidates were strong, and I just felt Bobby had the most experience,” Morris said. “He’s been involved in budget decisions, and in my mind he was the best candidate. I just wanted to vote my conviction, but I’m certainly in support of (Hammond).”
Hammond hasn’t committed yet to running for a full term on the council but also said she is open to the possibility.
“I never would have considered running for anything really, previously,” she said. “But kind of like I felt led to do this, if I feel like it’s the right thing and my constituents support me, I will. But I haven’t made that decision yet.”
