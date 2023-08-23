Utility rates-graphic

City of Auburn residents will see increased utility rates next month following the city council’s approval of the new rates last month due to cost increases associated with usage and maintenance. The increased cost of products, wages and services caused the rates to be insufficient compared to the revenue needed to support such services., according to city administrator Michael Parks.

WATER

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.