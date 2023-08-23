City of Auburn residents will see increased utility rates next month following the city council’s approval of the new rates last month due to cost increases associated with usage and maintenance. The increased cost of products, wages and services caused the rates to be insufficient compared to the revenue needed to support such services., according to city administrator Michael Parks.
The new base water rate for residents living inside Auburn’s city limits will increase from $15 to $16.50. For seniors 65 and older, the base water rate will increase from $10 to $11. The rate pereach additional 1,000 gallons will increase from $7.37 to $8.09.
Sewer rates will remain the same at a base rate of $17 for the first 1,000 gallons and $5.85 for every additional 1,000 gallons.
The garbage rate will increase from $18.20 to $23.30. An extra can is $13.20 with a $50 deposit. Sanitation is set up directly through Republic Services/Robertson Sanitation within the city limits.
The following utility fee increases uwill also take effect: Damage to meter fee will increase from $100 to $400; tampering fee from $300 to $500; meter box/lid replacement from $50 to $100; re-read fee from $15 to $25; after-hours reconnect fee from $25 to $325.
The rate increases take effect Sept. 1.
GOLF CART ORDINANCE
A golf cart ordinance was passed by the council, which allows personal transportation vehicles (PTVs), also known as motorized carts, to be operated on public roads within the areas designated that have a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less. All drivers must be licensed and have proof of liability insurance carried on the PTVs. PTVs may be operated only during daylight hours between a half hour before sunrise and a half hour after sunset unless equipped with two operating headlights, taillights and brake lights that are visible from a distance of 500 feet.
OTHER BUSINESS
During the Auburn City Council’s July 6 and July 20 meetings, the council also approved the following:
• Naming of the street leading to the new municipal complex to 1 Hawthorne Way. The original street name was to be 1 Auburn Way but was changed suddenly.
• Renewal of the water agreement contract between Auburn and Barrow County to ensure water usage from the county, which will expire in 10 years. The water purchase rate under the agreement is $4.30 per 1,000 gallons. Water purchase rates from the county are set in the contract and adjusted yearly based on the consumer price index.
• GEFA loan modification necessary to continue the loan for the water treatment facility. The new construction completion date is set for May 2024.
• Renovations to the Perry-Rainey Center after sustained damage due to a water line break in the attic. During the repair process, it was discovered the flowing system was unsustainable for factors not covered by insurance. The approved bid was from Fox Building for $266,329, which will come out of the general fund.
• Project list for a Transportation Local Option Sales Tax (TPSLOST) Intergovernmental Agreement with the county and all six of its municipalities.
• Revision to the commercial vehicle parking ordinance to provide a clearer definition of what is considered a commercial vehicle.
