The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office last week reported the arrests of two people for vehicular homicide in a pair of unrelated accidents in the county in recent months.
Christopher Aaron Atkism, 27, of Winder, was charged March 9 with second-degree homicide by vehicle, no insurance and failure to obey a stop sign following a Jan. 29 accident at State Route 11 and Shenandoah Drive in Winder.
According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, Atkism was attempting a left-hand turn onto SR 11 and hit the passenger side of a vehicle traveling north on the highway. That vehicle then traveled into the southbound lane of SR 11 and struck another vehicle before overturning on its driver’s side.
The passenger in the vehicle Atkism hit, 57-year-old Fong Yang of Monroe, died at an area hospital the next day from injuries sustained in the accident.
The sheriff’s office also arrested Kevin James Connelly, 42, of Atlanta, March 10 on charges of second-degree homicide and following too closely for his involvement in a fatal accident Nov. 22 on State Route 316 near Kilcrease Road.
According to a GSP report, Connelly was traveling west on 316 and rear-ended a vehicle that had stopped for a traffic signal to change before beginning to proceed through a green light. One of the passengers in the vehicle Connelly hit, 23-year-old William Gamble of Winder, died at the scene. Connelly, who was treated for injuries at an area hospital, told authorities he attempted to apply his brakes for the red light but that the brakes didn’t stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.