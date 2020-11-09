Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and the Winder-based Sunbury Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting an event to recognize local veterans on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. outside Watson Hall, 123 Church St., Winder. Along with DAR, the local Sukey Hart Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Barrow Brigade JROTC are also co-hosting the event.
The public is invited to attend.
There will be a keynote speaker, Quilts of Valor presentations and a flag retirement ceremony. There will be no music, food or indoor access to Watson Hall due to coronavirus precautions.
