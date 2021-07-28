Statham Mayor Joe Piper’s veto of a recently passed city council ordinance that would have allowed backyard chickens in higher density residential areas was upheld by the council during its meeting July 20.
The vote was split 3-2 in favor of the override, but a veto motion has to receive a 4-1 vote from council.
The council approved the proposed chicken ordinance June 15 in a 3-2 vote. On June 21, Piper received the official copy of the ordinance and vetoed it on June 23.
“The proposed ordinance was pushed through without proper research and only considered a few residents who were cited for violations of existing Land Use Management Code rules,” Piper wrote in his veto. “Passing an ordinance to appease a small number of residents that a large number of residents have to live with is not the proper way to deal with an issue.”
In addition to his concerns over the minimum lot size being too small, Piper’s veto also mentioned concerns over an increase in noise and nuisance complaints. Even before the ordinance, the city already received several citizen reports each month of coyotes and foxes killing domestic pets.
Although the council voted to uphold the veto, some residents spoke out against it.
Residents opposed to the veto are those who have kept backyard chickens for many years
“Chickens in general are less impactful than even one dog,” one resident argued. ”I think that can be easily proven.”
Piper said those who keep chickens should get a provisional use to continue.
"(The veto) is not denying anybody any rights, it’s simply keeping a little bit of control on a situation that could get out of hand,” he said.
Piper and the council encourage residents who want to keep their backyard chickens or other livestock to file a variance request to subdivide their property, come before the council and allow it to decide on a case-by-case basis.
“This would allow neighbors with objections to have a voice in the process,” said Piper.
Other action:
● The council approved Mayor Piper to sign an engagement letter from Bates Carter to perform the FY2020 audit and financial statements, which was budgeted in the current fiscal year’s budget.
● Following the executive session, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Statham and Barrow County regarding a provision of additional sewer capacity at Barber Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.