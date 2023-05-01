The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1187 and American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 12 in Winder will be co-hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fish Fry on Friday, May 5 from 6-8 p.m.
Fish plates and fish taco plates will be served for $8 each.
The fish fry is the VFW and AMVETS of Winder's first major event this year following major repairs needed after water pipes burst in the building. "We are super excited to kick off the beginning of the late Spring and Summer season with this event," said Wanda Allen, commander of VFW Post 1187.
The fish fry will be at 73 Lee St. in Winder, which is next to the National Guard Armory.
All proceeds benefit veterans.
