The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) has Vicki L Keibler of Barrow County Chamber of Commerce with its 2022-23 Sales Contest award for number of new personal sales and dollar value of new personal sales.
Keibler placed second in the Under $500,000 Dues Income Category for number of new personal sales and dollar value of new personal sales. Three income categories correlate to different sizes of chambers of commerce, based on annual revenue from membership dues. Eligible sales were to have been made between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. To be considered for the award, sales professionals must submit quarterly sales figures to ACCE.
“Membership sales professionals are community champions, showcasing the impact their organizations have on the communities they serve,” said ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “We celebrate the success of our industry’s top achievers.”
Tommy Jennings, President and CEO of the Barrow Chamber commented on Keibler’s accomplishments, “Vicki Keibler’s recognition is an outstanding accomplishment. Her drive to tell the story of the Barrow Chamber is unmatched, and her results bring business after business to the Barrow Chamber. Members appreciate the knowledge and the sincere interest that she shares with each new business. I am thrilled with her nationwide recognition by ACCE.”
About ACCE
Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) is the professional society supporting the people who lead local, regional, statewide and international chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations. ACCE’s membership includes more than 1,600 business/civic organizations worldwide, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry. We provide our members with information resources, thought leadership, education programs, original research, benchmarking, retirement security and access to a network of peers.
