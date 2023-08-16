The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) has Vicki L Keibler of Barrow County Chamber of Commerce with its 2022-23 Sales Contest award for number of new personal sales and dollar value of new personal sales.

Keibler placed second in the Under $500,000 Dues Income Category for number of new personal sales and dollar value of new personal sales. Three income categories correlate to different sizes of chambers of commerce, based on annual revenue from membership dues. Eligible sales were to have been made between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. To be considered for the award, sales professionals must submit quarterly sales figures to ACCE.

