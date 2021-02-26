A Winder City Council vote on a pair of rezoning requests for properties near the intersection of highways 11 and 53 will have to wait a little longer.
After an update on the items at a meeting in early February, the council had initially planned to vote during its Thursday, Feb. 25 called meeting on a request by Roxeywood Development to rezone 49.4 acres at 436 Gainesville Hwy. (Highway 53) to allow for a 78-lot residential subdivision on 42.3 acres and commercial uses on the remainder of acreage — as well as a rezoning request by Sadruddin Hakani for a 1.4-acre tract at Jefferson Highway (Highway 11) and Amherst Drive for a convenience store with gas pumps. But consideration of the requests was postponed again at both applicants’ requests, city administrator Mandi Cody said, and the council did not discuss them at the Thursday meeting. A new date for consideration has not been set.
The council originally postponed votes on both requests in December over concerns with how they would mesh with planned construction in the area. A commercial development to the north of the intersection, which will be anchored by Publix, is planned, though Publix has not publicly announced a planned construction date. The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning a roundabout aimed at improving traffic safety at the split, with the project currently scheduled to be put out to bid by the state in August 2022.
The developers on both requests have said they will work with GDOT and the city on final site designs so that they don’t interfere with or create another traffic issue as the result of the roundabout.
The property for the proposed “Stone Haven” subdivision was part of a much larger proposed project by another developer in 2018 that would have included up to 220 homes on 70 acres, but the council denied that rezoning request, largely over traffic concerns.
CONDITIONAL-USE REQUEST APPROVED FOR GAS STATION, BUT NOT LIQUOR STORE
At its called meeting Thursday, the council:
•approved a conditional-use request by Vantage Commercial Contractors and Sunset Beach Management, LLC to allow for a proposed Pulse gas station with fuel pumps and alcohol sales at the intersection of Harry McCarty Road and the east side of Exchange Boulevard. However, the council denied a conditional-use request to allow for the same developers to build a separate package store next to the gas station. Council members expressed concerns with there already being a liquor store less than a mile away.
•approved a modified event permit for Rustic Rack’s 10th-anniversary celebration on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a street closure on West Candler Street from North Broad Street to Woodlawn Avenue. The event will include live music and vendors, and beer and wine consumption will be allowed in the celebration zone.
