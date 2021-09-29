Those wishing to vote in the 2021 municipal elections in Barrow County or on the countywide SPLOST referendum must be registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 4.
Elections are being held Nov. 2 for city council seats in Winder, Auburn and Statham.
In Winder, Ward 1 incumbent Sonny Morris is facing challenges from Matthew Redfern, Melissa Baughcum and Yvonne Greenway. Ward 3 incumbent Jimmy Terrell is opposed by Danny Darby, and at-large councilman Chris Akins is being challenged by Stephanie Britt, Jerry Martin and Beth Speights.
In Auburn, incumbent councilmen Bill Ackworth and Robert Vogel III and challenger Taylor Sisk are vying for the two open seats. In Statham, Parker Elrod, Debi Krause, Lee Patterson, Scott Penn, Janel Piper and Barnard Sims are vying for three open council seats. Incumbents Betty Lyle, Dwight McCormic and Tammy Crawley opted not to seek re-election. Ethan Breazzano, who qualified to run, has withdrawn from the race, saying in a statement that he was informed by his employer that his candidacy presented a "conflict of interest" with his employment with a law enforcement agency in another county.
Voters in each municipality, as well as those in other municipalities without an election and in the unincorporated areas of the county, will also be able to vote on the SPLOST 2023 referendum, where they’ll be asked to continue, for another six years, the countywide 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax that helps fund various capital-improvement projects around the county. SPLOST 2023 collections would begin as soon as SPLOST 2018 collections hit their limit.
Voters can register to vote or check their registration status at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Absentee ballot applications are now being accepted through 4 p.m. Oct. 22. You can contact the county elections office at 770-307-3110 to obtain an application. Ballots must be returned to the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
All advanced voting will take place at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. Dates and times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 18-23 and Oct. 25-29. Election day polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Auburn voters will vote at Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd. Statham voters will vote at Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd. Winder voters and all others will vote at their county precinct. Your precinct location can be found on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.