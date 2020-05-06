The deadline to register to vote in the June 9 general and presidential preference primary election is May 11.
Registration can be done online at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Advance voting for the primary, which was postponed from May 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin Monday, May 18, and run through Friday, June 5.
Advance voting will take place Mondays through Fridays at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder, and there will be Saturday voting May 23 and May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, voters are encouraged to take advantage of mail-in absentee voting. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to all active voters in Georgia.
Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by mail to the elections office, in person, by fax at 770-307-1054 or by email to lcash@barrowga.org.
Those who already cast ballots in the presidential primaries before the original March 24 date was pushed back will have their votes counted.
You can view sample ballots and your election day polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. A video demonstration of the state's new electronic voting machines can be found at securevotega.com.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110 or go to http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.