Advance voting for the Feb. 28 Special Runoff for State House District 119 is Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24.
There will be no Saturday voting.
Advance voting will be held at the Barrow County Elections Office, located at 233 East Broad St. in Winder.
To request an application for an absentee ballot, call the Barrow County Elections Office at 770-307-3110 or email evote@barrowga.org. The request deadline is Feb. 17.
