A “Mini-Walk to Defeat ALS” event will be held in Statham on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Robert Bridges Park on Furr Lane Drive and end in downtown Statham.
ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no known cause or cure for the condition.
Each year the ALS Association sponsors a Walk to Defeat ALS in Atlanta in an effort to raise funds for research and to help families that have been affected by the disease. The funds also go towards programs that support transportation, equipment and personal care for the patient, among other things. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year each community is sponsoring their own “Mini-Walk to Defeat ALS.”
There will be no fee for walking in the Statham event. Those who would like to donate can go to http://web.alsa.org/goto/bettykinney, and all funds will go directly to the ALS Association, organizers said. Cash or checks are acceptable as well.
ALS T-shirts are available by calling 770-725-2023 with your size.
