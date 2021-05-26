An arrest warrant has been issued for a sixth suspect in the April murder of a Bethlehem woman, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday afternoon, May 26.
Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, has been identified as the woman in a security-camera video previously released by authorities who was seen with Rossanna Delgado, 37, who was last heard from the night of April 16 while she was working at her job with a Gwinnett County taxi service company and whose body was found at a cabin in Gilmer County on April 20.
Three of the previously-identified five suspects in the killing were arrested by authorities in Mexico on May 15, while the other two, along with Rodriguez-Ramirez remain at-large. Rodriguez-Ramirez is believed to be in Mexico with at least one of the other at-large suspects, 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City, according to the GBI.
Authorities also arrested Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, in connection with the case last month on charges of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after authorities recovered Delgado’s vehicle and two other vehicles belonging to two of the suspects.
Authorities have not yet publicly commented on how Delgado was killed or on a possible motive for the crime.
