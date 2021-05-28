At the recent monthly meeting of the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority (UOBWA), authority chair Pat Graham recognized Patricia “Suzi” Elliot for her award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP).
Elliot received the “Water Professionals Operator of the Year Award” from GAWP for her work at the Bear Creek Reservoir’s water-treatment plant that is owned by the four-county UOBWA and located in Jackson County. Elliot received the award as a certified, water operator “who excelled in her duties and set an example for other operators around the state,” according to a news release.
Elliot has 18 years of experience working at the Bear Creek Reservoir and 22 total years as a professional operator. One of her primary duties at Bear Creek is overseeing the plant’s safety program. Her supervisor, Al Sosebee, said that she “displays a caring demeanor and exhibits a work ethic that is unparalleled and provides a standard to the entire staff.”
The Bear Creek Reservoir covers over 500 acres with a total storage volume of 5 billion gallons of water. The water-treatment facility’s capacity is currently 21 million gallons per day (MGD). The facility serves Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, and Oconee counties. Administrative support to the UOBWA is provided by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NEGRC).
Information on the UOBWA and reservoir is available at www.bearcreekwtp.com.
