Winder-Barrow Community Theatre President Tery Overbey recently presented a check for over $600 to Tifanie Ring, executive director of New Path 1010. A local nonprofit is chosen to receive a donation from every show that WBCT presents. This money represents a portion of the ticket sales from WBCT’s recent production of “Curtains.” New Path 1010 was chosen because of their support for hungry children in Barrow County.
New Path 1010 exists to equip and empower multiple generations in the Barrow County community through programs and services designed to bring about holistic change. Its Weekend Food Bag Program fulfills this mission by targeting the next generation in order to break the chains of generational poverty. If a child is well fed, they can focus on learning and improving instead of where their next meal comes from.
