WBCT presents ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ July 14-16

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre announced the presentation of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka – Theater for Young Audience Version” July 14-16, 2023. This play is suitable for all ages and is based on the Book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl. Tickets are now on sale for the shows. Tickets for children through age 12 are $5 and tickets for ages 13 and up are $10. Show dates are Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
There are two ways to purchase tickets for the show. You can go to the WBCT website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org and click on the “online” link found on the red ticket on the right side of the page. That will take you to the ticket purchase screen through Tix.com. Tickets will be at Will Call when upon arrival at the show.
