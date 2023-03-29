FarceofNature-flyer

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre announced its second show of the 2023 Main Stage Season will be performed April 28-30 and May 5-7. 

"Farce of Nature" is a Southern Comedy written by Jones, Hope and Wooten.  "You will laugh until you hurt as you watch the show," said a press release from WBCT.

