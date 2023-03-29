Winder-Barrow Community Theatre announced its second show of the 2023 Main Stage Season will be performed April 28-30 and May 5-7.
"Farce of Nature" is a Southern Comedy written by Jones, Hope and Wooten. "You will laugh until you hurt as you watch the show," said a press release from WBCT.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m. The director of the show is Ann Mitchell.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket found on the right side of the home page. Click on the "online" link to access the ticket website. To view all show dates, click on the down arrow found at the end of the line, then choose the date, fill in the information and complete the purchase. Tickets will be at Will Call on the date of the show.
Tickets can also be purchased by mail. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1720, Winder, GA 30680. Be sure to provide your name, address, the number of tickets you wish to purchase and the show date you want along with a check or money order. Tickets purchased in advance are $13 for seniors (55 and older), students, teachers and veterans. Adults are $15 in advance. At the door prices are $15 and $17.
For more information about WBCT or the show, please see the website.
