Winder-Barrow High School alum Rachel McLocklin Santos has been named the new state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Georgia.
An appointee of President Donald Trump, she will be tasked with helping implement USDA policies in planning, organizing and administering FSA programs throughout the state while also managing the day-to-day activities of the state office, according to a USDA news release.
“Rachel will work to ensure that USDA is offering targeted customer service to meet the needs of our producers across the state,” said FSA administrator Richard Fordyce. “FSA plays a critical role in supporting farmers and farming communities, and state executive directors are able to connect with the people in their states. Our goal is to help rural America prosper. Rachel will be of great assistance in that task.”
Prior to her appointment, Santos served as the chief of staff and the director of policy, government and corporate affairs at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Additionally, she worked as an aide to U.S. senators Saxby Chambliss and David Perdue, with a focus on agriculture, natural resources and other related policy issues.
Santos has also held positions with the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies, and the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
